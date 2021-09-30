Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » High-level US, Russian envoys…

High-level US, Russian envoys meet in latest strategic talks

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 9:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — High-level Russian and U.S. diplomats are meeting in Geneva as part of strategic talks revived by presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at a June summit, with contentious issues like nuclear weapons and cyberspace on the table.

The second-ranked U.S diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, held several hours of talks Thursday with Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov at Russia’s diplomatic mission in Geneva — the second round following up on an earlier one at the U.S. mission in the Swiss capital in July.

Little progress was made at the first meeting, which took place after the two countries’ leaders revived the channel of communication at their Geneva summit.

A senior State Department official has said Thursday’s agenda included traditional nuclear arms control, the use of space and artificial intelligence, and cyber matters. However, the cyber discussion was focused on strategic issues and nuclear weapons — and not ransomware or hacking, the official said.

There was no immediate readout about whether any progress was made in the talks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

CBP building on facial recognition successes as travelers reap benefits of expedited process

As federal contractors prepare for possible shutdown, impacts from the last one still loom large

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up