CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » German train company seeks…

German train company seeks injunction to end drivers’ strike

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 5:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German train company Deutsche Bahn sought an emergency injunction Thursday to stop a strike by some train drivers that has disrupted rail traffic in the country for a third time this summer.

Deutsche Bahn said it considers the latest strike by the GDL labor union to be illegal. The company noted that it has increased its offer in negotiations with the union and is now offering a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of up to 600 euros ($700) to members.

The strike, which began with freight trains Wednesday and was extended to passenger trains Thursday, is due to last until Sept. 7.

If it continues it will affect many travelers returning from summer vacation in two German states.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

GSA awards coworking space contract in bid to rethink federal office space

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up