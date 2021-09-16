Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
German rail operator, union agree pay deal to end strike

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 5:07 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, and a labor union representing train drivers said Thursday they have agreed on a pay raise to end a series of strikes that had caused chaos for commuters and vacationers over the summer.

The GDL union said it secured assurances over pensions, a raise of about 3.3% over 32 months and plus two bonus payments of 800 to 1,000 euros ($940-1,180) for each member during the period

Union chief Claus Weselsky called the agreement “a good compromise” for both sides.

The deal was made possible with the help of two state governors following three strikes by GDL members in recent months.

The last strike in early September lasted a week and affected many travelers returning from summer vacation.

