9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Artifacts share 'pieces of truth' | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » Europe News » France to offer free…

France to offer free birth control to all women up to 25

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 4:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — France will offer free birth control to all women up to age 25 starting next year, the health minister announced Thursday.

The measure will also include free medical visits about contraception, and will start Jan. 1, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on France-2 television.

Birth control was already free for girls up to 18 years old, but is being expanded to all women up to 25.

Veran said young women are using contraception less than they used to, and that the main reason is financial. He didn’t cite specific data. France’s state health care system covers some birth control costs but not all of them.

“It’s intolerable that women aren’t able to to protect themselves, aren’t able to use contraception if they make that choice, because it would cost too much,” Veran said.

He didn’t address contraception methods for men.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up