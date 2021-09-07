BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union to seek daily fines against Poland over justice system independence concerns.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 7, 2021, 5:51 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union to seek daily fines against Poland over justice system independence concerns.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.