Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Dutch foreign minister quits…

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, resigned Thursday after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

In a parliamentary debate Wednesday night, Kaag acknowledged that the government’s slow or muddled response to warnings about the situation in Afghanistan meant some local staff and people who had worked as translators for Dutch troops in the country had not been evacuated.

After the motion was passed Thursday, Kaag immediately said she would tender her resignation, saying that parliament had decided “that the Cabinet has acted irresponsibly.”

“I can only accept the consequences of this judgment as the minister with ultimate responsibility,” she added.

Kaag was a minister in a caretaker Dutch government that is in power amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition following a general election in March.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | World News

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

New GEOINT strategy will direct agencies to look at commercial services first

Vendor on USPS vehicle contract shortlist ends bid protest over award

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up