Croatia police trying to identify woman with memory loss

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 9:33 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police said Tuesday they are still working to establish the identity of a woman with no recollection of who she is or where she came from before she ended up on a northern Adriatic Sea island.

Police told The Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting interviews with residents and tourists to see if anyone has information about the woman discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk.

“A number of tips received from citizens in Croatia and from abroad about the identity of the person are being checked and investigated,” police said in an email.

Croatian media have reported that the woman communicated in English and that locals found her sitting on a jagged rock in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears. She did not have identification documents or a cellphone with her, reports said.

Police have released a photo showing a blond woman of about 60 years with blue eyes. They said that when found, she was dressed in a hooded dark blue shirt with white stripes, black trousers, sneakers and a pink hat.

The case has drawn attention both in Croatia and internationally. With its stunning coastline and islands, Croatia is one of the most popular European tourism destinations and frequented each year by millions of tourists from all over the world.

Local Croatian rescue services have said that the unknown woman had spent the night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.”

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka. Police described her condition in the email to the AP as “stable” and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

