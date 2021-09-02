CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » Bulgaria to hold presidential…

Bulgaria to hold presidential elections on Nov. 14

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians will go to the polls on Nov. 14 to elect a new president, lawmakers decided on Thursday.

A parliamentary election could be held on the same date — the third one this year as the deeply fragmented parliament repeatedly fails to come up with a viable government coalition.

By law, Bulgaria’s president is elected in a popular vote every five years to the largely ceremonial position.

Incumbent Rumen Radev, 58, who was elected in 2016 with the support of the Socialist Party, has maintained a high public rating ever since and has now has a good chance of being re-elected.

As a fierce opponent of former prime minister Boyko Borissov, Radev has earned approval across the political spectrum for his calls to eradicate widespread corruption in the European Union’s poorest member country.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

GSA awards coworking space contract in bid to rethink federal office space

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up