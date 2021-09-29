Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Brooklyn bishop retires after Vatican clears him of abuse

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 6:30 AM

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the Catholic bishop of Brooklyn, New York, Nicholas DiMarzio, weeks after a Vatican investigation cleared him of sexual abuse allegations.

DiMarzio is 77 years old, two years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops. Francis accepted his resignation and appointed Bishop Robert Brennan of Columbus, Ohio to take over in Brooklyn, the Vatican said.

On Sept. 1, the New York church announced that the Vatican had closed its case against Di Marzio after an investigation concluded that the allegations against him didn’t have “the semblance of truth.” Two men had separately claimed Di Marzio abused them a half century ago, when he was a priest in New Jersey.

Di Marzio denied the allegations. The accusers’ lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, has said the two men would both press forward with civil cases against Di Marzio.

