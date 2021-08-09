CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Europe News » Tower Bridge stuck open…

Tower Bridge stuck open due to a technical fault

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 11:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault, authorities said Monday.

Images of the landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,’’ the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

City of London police urged people to avoid the area.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up