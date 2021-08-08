2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Europe News » Swiss protest court ruling…

Swiss protest court ruling reducing rapist’s sentence

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 10:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of people protested Sunday in front of a Swiss appeals court that had last month reduced the prison sentence of a rapist, arguing that the rape lasted only 11 minutes and that the victim had not been severely injured, local media reported.

The mainly female protesters in front of the Basel courthouse held up banners and shouted “11 minutes are 11 minutes too much!” They decried the court’s ruling which had lowered the 33-year-old defendant’s prison sentence from 4 years and three months to three years, the online news site 20minuten.ch reported.

In last month’s ruling, the judge also said the female rape victim had sent out “certain signals,” Swiss media reported. A spokeswoman for the court refused to further explain that statement by the judge.

The rape took place last year in February after a visit to a nightclub. The woman was raped by the 33-year-old and his 17-year-old companion, who is currently still being tried in a Swiss juvenile court. Neither the victim’s nor the accused men’s identities were revealed.

A lawyer for the victim said she was shocked by the appeal court’s verdict, which appeared to partially blame the victim for the rape.

The judge had announced the verdict in the courtroom last month but a written ruling will only be published in a few weeks, the court said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up