CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Europe News » Serbian president challenges Twitter:…

Serbian president challenges Twitter: ‘Delete my account!’

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s autocratic leader Aleksandar Vucic challenged Twitter on Tuesday to close his account like it did with Donald Trump’s, after several media outlets under his control were labeled state-affiliated by the social media site.

“I can’t wait for them (Twitter) to close my account so I become another Trump in the world,” Vucic said.

Twitter in January deleted the account of the former U.S. president because of the risk of further incitement of violence after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after he lost the presidential election.

Twitter has defined state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

“Who should they cooperate with, tycoons, thieves and criminals?” Vucic asked. “It is most normal that they cooperate with the government.”

He said the Twitter label is nothing but “censorship.”

Vucic, a former ultranationalist, has kept a tight grip on Serbia’s mass media since he came to power 10 years ago.

Serbia’s pro-government outlets, including the state TV, regularly blast the few remaining independent media in Serbia, claiming they are controlled by corrupt opposition figures or Western embassies.

Vucic congratulated all the media that have received such a Twitter label on their accounts, saying they are “spreading the freedom-loving ideas.”

Besides Serbia, the labels also appear on numerous Twitter accounts around the world, including the U.S., China, France, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NIH team creating new data tool that tracks federal employee perceptions and demographics

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up