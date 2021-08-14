CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Europe News » Russian network's German service…

Russian network’s German service denied Luxembourg license

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 5:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Luxembourg has rejected an application by Russian state broadcaster RT for a license to distribute its German-language service via satellite.

Authorities in the grand duchy said Friday they concluded that Luxembourg wasn’t the right jurisdiction to rule on the request because RT’s German service is based in Berlin and a significant part of its workforce is in Germany.

RT, previously known as Russia Today, already provides a German offering online but so far it hasn’t been able to get a license to broadcast in Germany via a terrestrial or satellite signal.

In a statement, RT said its lawyers were reviewing the decision.

German security services have said they consider RT’s German service to be a propaganda arm of the Russian state.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up