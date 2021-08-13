CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | DC-area hospitals avoid COVID-19 crush | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Europe News » Russia bus explosion kills…

Russia bus explosion kills 2, injures 17; cause under review

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 5:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A second person has died in southwestern Russia following an explosion on a city bus that also injured another 17 people, officials said Friday.

Authorities said Thursday’s blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment. No trace of chemical explosives was found, they said.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, has opened a probe for possible charges of unsafe consumer services.

But the company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment, and insisted it was in good technical condition.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said all options were being considered and experts continued to analyze fragments from the bus.

Health authorities in Voronezh, a city of 1 million residents about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, said two people died in a hospital from injuries they sustained in the explosion. Another 14 people remained hospitalized Friday and three were undergoing treatment at home.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Agencies have new deadlines to secure on-premise software

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up