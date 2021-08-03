2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault in London

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 8:14 AM

LONDON (AP) — Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault after an incident in London that left a woman with minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said late Monday that the 36-year-old, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was charged after the incident at a residential address in Streatham, southeast London, on June 8.

The force said officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.

The rapper is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London on Sept. 3. Police did not provide further details.

According to his website, Mills is on the lineup to perform at music festivals in London in August.

Mills is a pioneer of grime, a genre of electronic rap, and became the youngest artist to win Britain’s Mercury Prize with his debut “Boy in da Corner” in 2003.

He was honored with a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2020 for his services to music.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

