Polish official: Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared for her safety at home arrives in Poland

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 2:50 PM

WARSAW (AP) — Polish official: Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared for her safety at home arrives in Poland.

