2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Europe News » Plane carrying Belarusian Olympic…

Plane carrying Belarusian Olympic sprinter seeking refuge from authorities at home lands in Vienna

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIENNA (AP) — Plane carrying Belarusian Olympic sprinter seeking refuge from authorities at home lands in Vienna.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATE: Several injured after Pentagon officer attacked near Metro bus platform

Senate report seeks to solve 'balkanization' of federal cybersecurity efforts

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up