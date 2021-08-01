2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Europe News » Majority of Turkey wildfires…

Majority of Turkey wildfires under control, official says

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 4:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials Sunday.

The Minister of Forestry and Agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, tweeted that five fires were continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla, while 107 fires were “under control.”

The fires in Antalya were continuing in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Mugla, they continued in the tourist destination of Marmaris, as well as Koycegiz and Milas.

Police water cannons, usually used to control riots, assisted helicopters and fire trucks in Mugla to fight a fire. Blazes were still visible in footage taken early Sunday.

Panic-struck tourists were evacuated Saturday from some hotels in Mugla’s popular district of Bodrum as a fire rolled down the hill towards the seashore. Pakdemirli said the fires in Bodrum have been controlled.

Pakdemirli’s list showed fires began in 32 provinces from Wednesday onward. Six people have died.

While Turkish authorities are investigating whether the fires may have started as an act of “sabotage” by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis, as seen by the drastic increases in temperatures along with accidents caused by people.

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean, including in Italy and Greece.

Temperatures in Greece and nearby countries in southeast Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius (more than 107 Fahrenheit) Monday in many cities and towns.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Lifestyle News | Travel News | World News

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up