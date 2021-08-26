CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » London police make arrest…

London police make arrest over alleged shop food tampering

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 6:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Police in London arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food in three supermarkets by injecting them with syringes.

Local authorities advised shoppers at the stores in the west London area of Hammersmith to throw away their purchases after the suspect was detained on Wednesday night.

Authorities have not identified how many items were tampered with or if the syringes had anything inside.

Officers were first called out at 7:40 p.m. for reports of a man shouting abuse at people in the street.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said the suspect allegedly used “a number of needles” to inject into processed meat and microwaveable products at small branches of Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose on Fulham Palace Road.

He was arrested “on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety,” the police department said.

The three stores remained closed Thursday. The Hammersmith and Fulham Council said an investigation was ongoing.

“Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets yesterday evening,” the council said in a statement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions amid reduction in force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up