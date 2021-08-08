2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Europe News » Hot dates: 2 spacecraft…

Hot dates: 2 spacecraft to make Venus flyby

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Two spacecraft are set to swoop past Venus within hours of each other this week, using the maneuver to do a little bit of bonus science on the way to their main missions at the center of our solar system.

The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter probe, a cooperation with NASA, will swing around Venus early Monday, using the planet’s gravity to help put it on a course to observe the Sun’s poles.

About 33 hours later, the European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo will get even closer to Venus in a maneuver designed to help it slow down sharply and safely steer into the orbit of Mercury in 2025.

“Without the flyby, we would not be able to reach our target planet,” said Elsa Montagnon, the spacecraft operations manager for BepiColombo. “The energy required to enter into orbit of Mercury would be prohibitively expensive in terms of propellant.”

Both probes have numerous scientific instruments on board, some of which will be used to take a closer look at Venus as they zoom past.

The measurements will add to those taken by the Japanese probe Akatsuki, which is already in orbit around Earth’s hotter neighbor. NASA and the European Space Agency are planning to send three more missions to Venus toward the end of the decade.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Latest News | Science News | World News

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up