CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Europe News » German on trial for…

German on trial for killing 5 in vehicle rampage

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 6:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A 51-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany over a deadly vehicle rampage in the western city of Trier last year.

The defendant, a local resident identified only as Bernd W. due to German privacy laws, is indicted on five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder for intentionally driving at pedestrians in a busy shopping area at the heart of the city.

Those killed were a 45-year-old father and his 9-week-old child, and three women aged 25, 52 and 73.

Investigators said the man had drunk alcohol before the attack.

The trial before the Trier regional court is expected to continue into next year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Pentagon says it is moving readiness away from short-term goals

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

In search for more demographic data on federal workforce, NIH team piloting new tool

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up