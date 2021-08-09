CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Europe News » French minister says priest…

French minister says priest killed in Vendee, man arrested

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — A priest was killed in a small town in western France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, adding that he was heading to the Vendee region after the “dramatic assassination.”

Details of the killing, reportedly in the town of Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, were not immediately available.

The French press, citing police, reported that a man turned himself into a nearby gendarmerie, saying that he had killed a cleric and that it was the man under judicial control for the fire at the 15th century Nantes cathedral in July 2020 which destroyed the organ and shattered stain glass windows.

A church volunteer from Rwanda seeking political asylum admitted he had set three fires. He had been tasked with locking up the cathedral. He was not imprisoned while that investigation moves forward but must report to police regularly. Under the terms of his judicial control, he was lodged by the religious community in the locale where the priest was killed, BFMTV reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up