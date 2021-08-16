CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Europe News » Ex-Bosnia Serb soldier sentenced…

Ex-Bosnia Serb soldier sentenced to 20 years for war crimes

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 7:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia on Monday convicted a former Bosnian Serb policeman and soldier of war crimes during the 1992-95 conflict and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina found Rade Garic guilty of atrocities in the eastern town of Vlasenica in 1992 and later in Srebrenica in 1995.

Garic’s conviction relates to his involvement in the systematic persecution of Bosniak civilians, who are mostly Muslim, during the ethnic carnage in the Balkan nation that killed over 100,000 people and left millions displaced.

Bosnian Serb forces seized control of large swaths of Bosnia during the conflict, forcing non-Serbs from their homes and killing scores.

In Srebrenica in 1995, Bosnian Serb soldiers and police executed more than 8,000 men and boys and dumped their bodies in mass graves, in what is recognized as Europe’s only post-World War II genocide.

In Vlasenica, Bosniak civilians were persecuted “by way of murders, imprisonment or other sever deprivation of liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law, enforced disappearance of persons and other inhumane acts,” said the verdict against Garic.

Local media said Garic remains in detention. It was not immediately clear whether he will appeal the verdict.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Air Force AI-driven drone program makes step into the future

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up