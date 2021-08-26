CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » Body of missing cruise…

Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 9:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A body found washed up in the northern Netherlands has been identified as that of an 81-year-old German who went missing from a cruise ship earlier this month, Dutch police said Thursday.

The body was discovered Tuesday morning on a beach on Terschelling, one of a chain of islands in the shallow Wadden Sea off the coast of the northern Netherlands.

“Investigations have revealed that it is an 81-year-old man from Germany who went missing from a cruise ship on Aug. 16,” police in the Friesland province said in a tweet. “There are no indications of a crime. The police investigation is closed.”

Dutch rescue boats, supported by two helicopters and an airplane sought the passenger for hours after he went missing but eventually gave up without finding any trace of him.

The man’s identity was not released and neither police nor the coast guard identified the ship he went missing from.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up