2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball routs Australia | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Europe News » Bank of England keeps…

Bank of England keeps its main interest rate at 0.1%

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 7:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1% and said Thursday that it expects the British economy to reach its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year.

In a statement accompanying its decision, the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said “a waning impact” from COVID-19 would boost demand growth over the rest of the year.

The bank projected further out that growth is expected to slow toward more normal rates, partly reflecting lower government spending as many pandemic support programs end.

The monetary committee also appeared sanguine about higher inflation, saying that currently elevated global and domestic cost pressures will prove “transitory.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

For Correa, taking risks paid off during her 40-year federal career

Another agency commits to a labor relations reset following Biden order

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up