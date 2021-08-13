CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Authorities say death toll from severe floods in northern Turkey reaches 27

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 1:28 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities say death toll from severe floods in northern Turkey reaches 27.

