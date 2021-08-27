CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » Austria: Former vice chancellor…

Austria: Former vice chancellor convicted of corruption

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIENNA (AP) — A Vienna court has convicted former Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of corruption for trying to change laws to favor a private hospital in exchange for donations to his political party.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported Friday that the ex-leader of the far-right Freedom Party received a 15-month suspended prison sentence for accepting two bribes totaling 12,000 euros ($14,100).

Fellow defendant Walter Grubmueller, the owner of a private clinic in Vienna, was given a 12-month suspended sentence for bribery.

Strache, who served as vice chancellor from 2017 to 2019, and Grubmueller had pleaded not guilty to the charges. They can appeal the verdict.

Strache was the central figure in the fall of a previous Austrian government, a coalition of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative Austrian People’s Party and the Freedom Party.

In May 2019, a video emerged showing Strache, the Freedom Party’s leader at the time, offering favors to a purported Russian investor. The recording prompted Kurz to pull the plug on the national government. Strache, who denied any wrongdoing, was later kicked out of the Freedom Party.

Kurz returned to power last year in a new coalition with the environmentalist Greens.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up