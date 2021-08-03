2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
At least 2 injured in Sweden shooting amid rise in violence

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 11:48 AM

HELSINKI (AP) — At least two people have been injured in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad, police said.

Swedish police received an alert Tuesday afternoon that several loud bangs were heard in one of the districts of the city. Police soon arrived at the scene with several patrols.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the shooting, but it comes amid a rise in gun violence in the Scandinavian nation.

A report by the Swedish national council for crime prevention said earlier this year that Sweden is the only European country where fatal shootings have risen significantly since 2000, primarily because of the violent activities of organized criminal gangs.

“We are currently working to get an overview of how many are injured. An ambulance has been called to the scene,” police spokesman Richard Lundqvist was quoted as telling local newspaper Sydsvenskan.

On Monday evening, there were also reports of shootings in the same area in Kristianstad, Swedish news agency TT reported.

