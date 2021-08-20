CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Europe News » Albania refuses to extradite…

Albania refuses to extradite man facing Egypt death sentence

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 7:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A court in Albania refused Friday to extradite an Egyptian man who faces a death sentence in his country.

Judge Artan Gjermeni canceled the extradition of Mohamed Rageh after Egyptian authorities did not give assurance he would not be executed.

An Egyptian court sentenced Rageh to death for a November 2019 murder in Giza, Egypt. Authorities had issued an international warrant for his arrest.

He was detained at Albania’s international airport in May while trying to enter the country as a tourist.

Albania formally banned capital punishment in October 2000, but death sentences effectively stopped in 1995 when the country became a member of the Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights organization.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up