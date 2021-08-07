CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA fully approves Pfizer | Back-to-school mask rules | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » 7 people at German…

7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 5:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder, authorities said Tuesday.

The employees of the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems on Monday. Police say that milk cartons and water containers in one of the buildings on the campus appear to have been contaminated with a harmful substance between Friday and Monday. There was no immediate word on what that substance was, but the contaminated liquid was said to have a powerful smell.

Police and prosecutors said Tuesday that they had searched other university buildings as a precaution but found nothing else linked to the suspected poisoning. They also said no one else had come forward with symptoms.

They said in a statement that they are doing everything to “identify the culprit or culprit” and that, as far as they are aware, there is no longer any “acute danger.”

“We are shocked by the apparent crime that took place at our university,” the university’s president, Tanja Bruehl, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Europe News | World News

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up