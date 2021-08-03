2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
3 people injured by darts from a blowgun in western Germany

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 5:37 AM

BERLIN (AP) — German police said three people were slightly injured Monday morning when they were targeted with darts likely shot from a blowgun in the western city of Cologne.

Police said in a statement that a construction worker, a passerby and an employee of the city’s public transportation corporation were slightly injured when hit by darts several centimeters long near the city’s downtown Barbarossaplatz square.

Several police teams were investigating and looking for a perpetrator. Possible witnesses were asked to get in touch with Cologne police.

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

