Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Europe News » UN rights body names…

UN rights body names panel to probe Israel, Palestinians

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s former top human rights official will be part of a new permanent panel investigating abuses in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, the U.N. Human Rights Council said Thursday.

The chairperson of the 47-member Human Rights Council appointed Navi Pillay, a former South African judge, to lead a commission of inquiry established following the 11-day conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas in May.

Pillay, who served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014, is currently a judge at the International Court of Justice tribunal examining allegations of genocide in Myanmar.

The commission’s other members are Miloon Kothari, an architect and expert on housing rights from India, and Chris Sidoti of Australia, who has served on panels investigating abuses in Myanmar.

Israel has criticized the panel’s creation and accused the Geneva-based Human Rights Council of bias against the Jewish state.

The panel’s mandate is to investigate “all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021”.

It has been asked to submit a report to the council in June 2022, and every year after that.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up