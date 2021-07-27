2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Europe News » Ukraine's president replaces general…

Ukraine’s president replaces general commanding armed forces

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces Tuesday, his official website announced, with his spokesman citing conflicts between the military and the Defense Ministry.

The president signed a decree dismissing Col. Gen. Ruslan Khomchak as commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, and appointed Valeriy Zaluzhny to the post.

Khomchak was appointed first deputy secretary of the country’s National Security and Defense Council.

Presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said that “the president wants to see synergy between the Defense Ministry and the armed forces of Ukraine. We’re not seeing that synergy, unfortunately, but seeing conflicts instead.”

In a statement announcing the decision to dismiss Khomchak, Zelenaskyy’s website quoted the president as saying that “the sphere of defense must function steadily, in a coordinated manner, with a clear perspective and without misunderstandings between the leaders.”

Ukrainian media in recent months reported disputes between Khomchak and Defense Minister Andriy Taran, who allegedly don’t speak to each other.

Ukraine is seeking to accelerate the process of joining NATO as it faces Russia-backed separatist rebels who have taken control of a large section of the country’s east.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up