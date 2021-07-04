FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC region events guide | What's open, what's closed | Tips on beating holiday traffic | How to safely celebrate with family
Home » Europe News » Ukraine criticized for making…

Ukraine criticized for making female cadets parade in heels

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister is under pressure from members of the government over the decision to have female military cadets wear pumps with heels in an important parade.

“The purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism,” said a joint statement from three Cabinet members, including Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina.

The statement followed last week’s announcement about the footwear in the parade planned for Aug. 24, the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

It noted that about 57,000 women serve in the country’s armed forces and “have proved their worth not in heels, but with machine guns.”

Defense Minister Andriy Taran on Saturday said he had instructed officials to look into whether “experimental” shoes — ankle boots, according to news reports — could be worn by the female cadets instead of the pumps with heels.

The military offered no explanation as to why female cadets were wearing a different type of shoe than male cadets.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Lifestyle News | World News

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up