2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Home » Europe News » Turkey: Homes, hospital evacuated…

Turkey: Homes, hospital evacuated as fire rages near town

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged Wednesday through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat.

Residents of four neighborhoods in the town were told to move out of the fire’s path as firefighters worked to control the blaze, Manavgat Mayor Muhittin Bocek told HaberTurk TV.

Patients at a state hospital in Manavgat were being transferred to another hospital as a precaution, broadcaster NTV reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months, although some forest fires have been blamed on arson.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

House lawmakers eye TMF funding as possible solution to NARA's records backlog

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up