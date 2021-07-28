Turkey: Homes, hospital evacuated as fire rages near town

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged Wednesday through…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged Wednesday through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat.

Residents of four neighborhoods in the town were told to move out of the fire’s path as firefighters worked to control the blaze, Manavgat Mayor Muhittin Bocek told HaberTurk TV.

Patients at a state hospital in Manavgat were being transferred to another hospital as a precaution, broadcaster NTV reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months, although some forest fires have been blamed on arson.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.