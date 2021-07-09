Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Train derails in Austrian Alps, 17 slightly hurt

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 4:37 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A train carrying dozens of schoolchildren derailed Friday in the Austrian Alps, and a carriage ended up on its side in a river, authorities said. Seventeen people were slightly injured.

The derailment happened at around 7 a.m. on the Mur Valley railway, a narrow-gauge line in central Austria, the Austria Press Agency reported. One carriage of the three-car train fell into the Mur river, which runs next to the tracks.

The commander of the local rescue services, Anton Schilcher, said 54 schoolchildren were riding the train on the last day before summer break. Seventeen of them were believed to have sustained slight injuries, APA reported.

Schilcher said that everyone on the train was rescued quickly.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment. Schilcher said possibilities included the track having been damaged in a storm or an obstacle such as a tree root on the track.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

