Top Poland court rejects EU court injunctions as invalid

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 11:34 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that temporary injunctions issued by the European Union’s top court regarding Poland’s judiciary conflict with the nation’s constitution and are not binding.

Legal observers interpreted the decision from Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal as a step by Poland to undermine the power of EU laws within the country. Poland joined the EU in 2004.

The Wednesday ruling involved an earlier decision by the European Union’s Court of Justice that declared a new disciplinary chamber at Poland’s Supreme Court invalid.

