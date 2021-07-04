FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled intestinal surgery

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 9:35 AM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled intestinal surgery.

Europe News | National News | World News

