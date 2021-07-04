VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled intestinal surgery.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 4, 2021, 9:35 AM
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled intestinal surgery.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.