Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Europe News » Suspect in German knife…

Suspect in German knife attack sent to psychiatric hospital

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The suspect in a fatal knife attack in the German city of Wuerzburg last month has been sent to a psychiatric hospital after experts determined that it may not be possible to hold him criminally responsible for his actions, investigators said Tuesday.

The June 25 assault in and outside a store in the Bavarian city left three women dead and another five people seriously injured. The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali man, was shot in the leg by police and arrested after people surrounded him and tried to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks.

Investigators said after the attack that an Islamic extremist motivation appeared likely, since witnesses reported that the man twice shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great,” and he also referred to “jihad” after his arrest.

However, Bavaria’s state criminal police office and Munich prosecutors said Tuesday that after evaluating his cellphones, they found no propaganda or other extremist material, and nothing that pointed to anyone else having been involved in or known about the attack.

Experts on deradicalization and Islam are still evaluating “whether and to what extent religious convictions of the suspect might have played a role” in the attack, the investigators said in a statement.

The suspect was jailed immediately after the attack, but a local court last week ordered him provisionally moved to a psychiatric hospital after an appraisal by experts raised doubt over whether he could be held criminally responsible. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. A final expert report “will take some time,” investigators said.

Prosecutors have said two other incidents earlier this year resulted in the suspect being sent briefly to a psychiatric hospital.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

How can the IRS improve its operations for the next filing season?

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up