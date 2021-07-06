Stabbing at Germany’s Duesseldorf Airport injures 1 person

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said one person was injured during a stabbing at Duesseldorf Airport on Tuesday and…

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said one person was injured during a stabbing at Duesseldorf Airport on Tuesday and officers were looking for the assailant, police said.

The stabbing happened in or outside the departures area, federal police told German news agency dpa. The assailant fled and was being sought by police.

It wasn’t clear what the motive was. The injured person was being taken to a hospital.

