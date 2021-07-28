2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Home » Europe News » Seeking Mediterranean allies, Greece…

Seeking Mediterranean allies, Greece hosts Jordan’s king

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 8:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — King Abdullah II of Jordan was meeting Wednesday in Athens with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus as part of regular high-level contacts launched between the three Mediterranean countries in 2018.

Greece is seeking to expand its economic and military cooperation with countries in the region, wary of ongoing rivalry with neighboring Turkey over mineral rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“We look forward to seeing how we as three countries could tap into many opportunities, whether it’s trade, food security, tourism, energy, agriculture, water, the environment, health care and investment,” Abdullah said in opening remarks ahead of talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus.

Wednesday’s meeting was delayed by 15 months due to the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

House lawmakers eye TMF funding as possible solution to NARA's records backlog

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up