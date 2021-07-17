Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Europe News » Russian military aircraft help…

Russian military aircraft help fight wildfires in Siberia

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has used its heavy-lift transport planes to help douse wildfires in Siberia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

It said that the crew of Il-76 military transport planes dropped 336 metric tons (370 tons) of water on blazes in Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia over the last 24 hours.

The ministry said that military helicopters also dropped water to extinguish fires and carried firefighters.

The regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry’s in Sakha-Yakutia said more than 2,000 of its personnel were battling the wildfires.

The Russian state agency responsible for fighting forest fires, Avialesookhrana, said that more than 300 fires had engulfed about 857,000 hectares (over 2.1 million acres).

It noted that Sakha-Yakutia was the worst affected, with 123 fires covering more than 725,700 hectares (around 1.8 million acres).

Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up