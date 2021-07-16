Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Russia: Small airplane carrying 17 people missing in Siberia

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 7:21 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a Russian passenger plane with 17 people on board has gone missing during a flight in Siberia.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared Friday in the Tomsk region in western Siberia.

The emergencies office said the plan carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members.

A search effort is under way, officials said.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

