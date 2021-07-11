ROME (AP) — Pope Francis, on hospital balcony, makes first public appearance since July 4 intestinal surgery.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 11, 2021, 6:01 AM
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis, on hospital balcony, makes first public appearance since July 4 intestinal surgery.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.