Pope Francis eats breakfast, takes walk 2 days after surgery

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 6:11 AM

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate breakfast Tuesday, read the newspapers and took a walk as he continued recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said, declaring his post-operative checks to be “good” and normal.

A statement from the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said Francis had slept well during the night following the Sunday surgery.

“His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night,” Bruni said. “This morning he had breakfast, read some newspapers and got up to walk. The post-operative recovering is regular. Routine control tests are good.”

Francis, 84, underwent three hours of surgery Sunday to remove half of his colon after he suffered a narrowing of the large intestine.

He is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming no complications.

