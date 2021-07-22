Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Norway mourns 77 dead on 10th anniversary of terror attack

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 1:47 AM

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Commemorations will begin Thursday marking the 10-year anniversary of Norway’s worst ever peacetime slaughter.

On July 22, 2011, rightwing terrorist Anders Breivik set of a bomb in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people, before heading to tiny Utoya island where he stalked and shot dead 69 mostly teen members of the Labor Party youth wing.

Events will take place around the country, including a service in Oslo Cathedral that will end with bells ringing in churches throughout Norway.

King Harald is expected to speak during a commemoration in Oslo. He will be joined by past and present prime ministers and leaders of the Labor Party youth. Events will also take place on Utoya.

