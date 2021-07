PARIS (AP) — Macron says France will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region.

PARIS (AP) — Macron says France will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.