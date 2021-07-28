Illegal border crossings into Lithuania pass 3,000

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s border guard service said it detained 171 people caught illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania…

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s border guard service said it detained 171 people caught illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on Tuesday night, the largest number in a single day in 2021 and bringing the total number of migrants detained so far this year to 3,027.

The border service said the group of migrants, all from Iraq, will be placed in one of Lithuania’s already crowded immigration detention centers. Illegal migration to Lithuania began growing dramatically after new sanctions were imposed on government officials in neighboring Belarus.

In July some 2,366 migrants were detained, up from 473 in June, and compared to 81 for all of last year. Lithuania has accused Belarusian authorities of organizing border crossings by people from the Middle East and Africa. The European Union’s border control agency has pledged to step up support to Lithuania to help stem the arrivals. .

Lithuanian authorities believe most of the people attempting to enter the country traveled to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on one of the four weekly flights from Iraq that carry up to 500 passengers on Boeing 747s. Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited Baghdad this month for talks with Iraqi officials.

Violent protests broke out in Lithuania’s Salcininkai district this week as locals blocked roads and burned tires while opposing government plans to establish new immigration detention centers nearby. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds and arrested eight protesters. Two officers were injured.

Lithuania says the influx is an act of retaliation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Since the authoritarian leader’s reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the West denounced as rigged, he has cracked down on opposition protests in his country.

___

Follow AP’s migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.