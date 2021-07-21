Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Europe News » Greece takes delivery of…

Greece takes delivery of 1st of 18 French Rafale warplanes

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece took delivery Wednesday of the first of 18 French Rafale fighter jets, part of a major military procurement plan as the country seeks to upgrade its armed forces.

Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos attended the delivery ceremony in Istres in southern France, describing it as a “milestone day for the Greek Air Force.”

Greece signed a 2.3 billion euro ($2.7 billion) deal in January for the Rafale planes, including 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation. They are to be delivered over the space of two years, starting this month.

The purchase is part of a modernization program for Greece’s military and comes during a period of mostly rocky relations with neighboring Turkey. The two NATO allies are at loggerheads over a series of disputes, including over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean, and have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s.

“This purchase will contribute to the further reinforcement of the combat capability and deterrent power of the Air Force and the armed forces, whose main mission is the defense of the territorial integrity and the sovereign rights of our homeland,” Panagiotopoulos said.

The minister also stressed the close defense ties between Greece and France, saying the purchase “demonstrates our determination to further strengthen not only our bilateral relations, but also our cooperation for stability and prosperity in the wider eastern Mediterranean region.”

Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, described the Rafale as “a strategic game-changer for the Hellenic Air Force. It will play an active role by security Greece’s leadership as a major regional power.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

Regulator tells USPS slower mail wouldn’t result in 'much improvement' to its finances

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up