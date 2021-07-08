Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Europe News » Glue gaffe: 2 men…

Glue gaffe: 2 men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 12:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine, court authorities said Thursday.

The prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the men, Albanian nationals ages 38 and 44, following their appearance Wednesday in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

A state lab where the powder was analyzed said the substance seized by police, initially believed to be cocaine, was in fact wood glue powder that had partially crystallized due to the high temperature inside the car’s trunk.

Police detained the men for two days, while authorities confiscated their cellphones, the vehicle and 2,900 euros ($3,450) as alleged profits from drug trafficking.

The items were returned to the men when they were freed, police said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up